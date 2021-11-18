Interesting attire. Lorde debuted a double take-worthy beauty look in which she wore her hair as a … scarf. Yes, you read that right: a scarf.

The 25-year-old singer surprised fans with this fascinating ‘do, in which her long brown locks were wrapped around her neck, at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala on Wednesday, November 17.

While this certainly is not a style you see every day, it was very intentional. Hairstylist Cameron Rains even confirmed everyone’s suspicions about the out-of-the-box style via Instagram Stories. “Yes, it’s a hair scarf,” he wrote. Rains even provided a close up image of his handy work, showing how he wrapped the “Royals” singer’s locks around her neck and secured it with a little black ponytail in the back.

It’s safe to say that Lorde’s hair scarf is polarizing the internet. On one hand, some think it suits her perfectly. “Idk what’s the inspiration behind this hairstyle but i love it,” wrote one Twitter user. “It’s giving ‘f–k it, i can do whatever i want with my hair.’ ICONIC.”

Some fans are even comparing Lorde’s hairstyle to the debate surrounding Taylor Swift’s scarf. “She’s still waiting for her Red (Taylor’s Version) scarf to come in,” one person joked. Another tweeted, “Taylor please have mercy and give lorde a red scarf too.”

While the hair look was certainly a shock, the rest of Lorde’s look was elegant and timeless. She teamed up with makeup artist Amber D for soft and subtle glam. She used a full lineup of Dior skincare and makeup products to get her look.

A few products that made the cut? The Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, the Rouge Blush in shade 330 Rayonnante and the Backstage Glow Face Palette. The eyes were the star of the show though, as they pulled in peachy tones from Lorde’s Dior gown, which featured a strapless neckline and dainty belt around the waist.

For the subtle wash of color that was concentrated on the outer corners, Amber used the Dior Eyeshadow Palette, specifically shades 439 Copper and 649 Nude Dress.

While this was Lorde’s most buzz worthy look of the evening, it wasn’t her only style statement. Before taking the stage to perform, she changed into a super sleek gold pantsuit. Her hair scarf was also disassembled. Raines transformed her style into two long pigtail braids.

Fans were just as obsessed with her second look, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. “Lorde with this pant suit = power move,” someone wrote. Another person commented on stylist Karla Welch’s Instagram post, “That pantsuit! I gasped!”