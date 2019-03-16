Lorraine Toussaint: What’s in My Bag?

Lorraine Toussaint always needs a proper cup of tea. That’s why the Trinidadian-American actress, 58, carries PG Tips tea and a can of evaporated milk. “I’m sort of a Brit,” jokes the star of NBC’s The Village.

The mom of Samara, 14 (with Michael Tomlinson), pours out her Louis Vuitton bag for Us.

Sweet Memento

“I carry a very old and beaten-up script binder that Burt Reynolds gave me many years ago when we were shooting [1989’s] Breaking In. It’s my lucky script binder! He was such a mentor of mine.”

Slow Burn

“I’m reading the new Deborah Harkness novel Time’s Convert. Oh my God, I’m reading it so slowly [because] I don’t want it to end.”

Guardian Angel

“My wallet is very unusual. It’s an automated one where I flick a switch and my cards pop up. I have my mother’s ID from when she was 22 in there. She’s like my angel watching over me.”

Present Time

“I have my Montblanc pen I gave myself for my 40th birthday. It’s classic, in black with silver.”

Extra Insurance

“My iPhone is in a LifeProof case. I drop my phone everywhere and [the case] has to be waterproof and shatterproof. I need that.”

What else is in Toussaint’s bag? A pair of Ray-Bans; black gloves and a hat; Bose SoundSport Free wireless earphones; ballet slippers; fuzzy socks; an iPad pro; a Clinique foundation; MAC lipsticks in Chili and Diva; a MAC lip pencil in Chestnut; a MAC Studio Fix powder; a Ben Nye Topaz Luxury Powder; a Lancôme mascara; a L’occitane hand cream; a chocolate chip Clif bar; a Ralph’s card; a Brooklyn Fare card; a Target card; money from Trinidad; Euros; receipts; pictures of her daughter and husband; hair ties; magnifying glasses; almonds; an apple; a Yeti Rambler in pink; a leather brown tassel keychain from Fiji and a Tiffany & Co. Heart Ring keychain.

