Louis Tomlinson, 32, Shows Off His Gray Hair at Glastonbury

Louis Tomlinson was spotted embracing his natural gray hair at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 30.

After a video interview between the 32-year-old singer and the BBC went viral online, fans were quick to notice — and comment on — the unexpected change in his hair color.

“Unfortunate update: i was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving louis tomlinson and his grey hair too much and to make matters worse it’s uncurable so i have to live with it for the rest of time 🫠,” one fan joked on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another commented, “i was NOT prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with grey hair !!?!??!?! I know we are all getting older but my teen heart is sobbing.”

While many of the comments expressed disbelief over Tomlinson’s gray locks, others were quick to jump to his defense.

Related: Former One Direction Members Today: Relationships, Splits, Babies and More One Direction may be on an extended hiatus, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to make music — and headlines — over the years. After forming and finishing in third place on the U.K.’s version of The X Factor in 2010, One Direction released four successful studio […]

“People losing their mind about Louis Tomlinson having grey hair when he still very clearly looks young regardless of his hair ??,” one fan wrote. Another asked, “Why are people so bothered that Louis Tomlinson has grey hair?! Lol.”

In the BBC interview in question, which was posted to X on Sunday, Tomlinson explained how he brought a TV into the festival to watch the football match between England and Solvakia with his friends (England won the match 2 – 1).

“Well we brought a TV in, very Glasto, in some like stones and a little stand,” he said. “It was a little bit touch and go at times because the signal kept going in and out but yeah, luckily we got the win. We pulled it off.”

The BBC captioned the post, “What a LEGEND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽ @Louis_Tomlinson brought a TV to #glastonbury to watch the England game. The festival had announced it wouldn’t be screening the match anywhere at Worthy Farm. #onedirection #1D.”