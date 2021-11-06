Love Loren Sets The New Taste Standard In Lingerie

Written In Partnership With Thomas Herd.

Perhaps the largest gap in the contemporary women’s contemporary lingerie market has been its utter lack of tasteful options. This gap has spurred many market newcomers to deliver a classy solution. None however has risen to prominence in the way that the Florida based lingerie brand Love Loren has.

Founded by female Entrepreneur Oren Levi, Love Loren delivers premium Intimates at an affordable rate without compromise to either style, sex appeal, or elegance. The brand has achieved outstanding success online where its e-commerce sales have risen above seven figures in the last few years. And now in the US, it is starting to get serious looks from department stores.

So, for both market watchers as well as consumers alike, keep Love Loren on your list for the most exciting new brands to watch. To learn more, check out their website here.