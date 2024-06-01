Shanna Moakler isn’t going to battle her ex Travis Barker when it comes to parenting.

Moakler, 49, revealed during a Friday, May 31, episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she used to find herself in competition with Barker, 48, when it came to their parenting chops. “I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago,” she explained. “I was like, ‘You win. Like, you’re the winner.’”

She added, “My ex is a very powerful, famous person, it’s kind of hard to compete on that level.”

Moakler — who shares daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20, with Barker — previously discussed their differing approaches to parenting in an interview she gave to the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“When Travis got with Kourtney [Kardashian], there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the super dad,” she explained.

The former Playboy model added that Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in 2022, offered plenty of exciting trappings for their kids.

“When the (Kardashians) first came around, they were enamored, just as, like, young kids would be enamored by them,” Moakler said. “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

While appearing on the podcast, Moakler also accused Barker of cheating on her and trolling her online around the time of their 2008 split. She claimed she discovered emails sent to Barker by multiple women while setting up a FaceTime call with their kids on his computer.

“[The other women] didn’t bother as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment,” she stated. “You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

Moakler added that she “couldn’t f–king believe that he was the one behind some of those comments.”

Still, Moakler shared with Jeff Lewis that she’s “happy” for Barker, who welcomed his baby Rocky with Kardashian last year. “He’s in a good place, the kids love the new baby, my daughter’s obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures,” she said.