Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Shanna Moakler ‘Gave Up’ on Competing With Travis Barker’s Parenting: ‘You Win’

By
Shanna Moakler Gave Up on Competing With Travis Barkers Parenting
Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker Getty Images (2)

Shanna Moakler isn’t going to battle her ex Travis Barker when it comes to parenting.

Moakler, 49, revealed during a Friday, May 31, episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she used to find herself in competition with Barker, 48, when it came to their parenting chops. “I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago,” she explained. “I was like, ‘You win. Like, you’re the winner.’”

She added, “My ex is a very powerful, famous person, it’s kind of hard to compete on that level.”

Moakler — who shares daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20, with Barker — previously discussed their differing approaches to parenting in an interview she gave to the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

2005 Travis Barker Shanna Moakler Ups Downs Explosive Divorce More

Related: Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler’s Ups and Downs: Explosive Divorce and More

“When Travis got with Kourtney [Kardashian], there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the super dad,” she explained.

Shanna Moakler Gave Up on Competing With Travis Barkers Parenting
Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, and Landon Barker Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

The former Playboy model added that Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in 2022, offered plenty of exciting trappings for their kids.

“When the (Kardashians) first came around, they were enamored, just as, like, young kids would be enamored by them,” Moakler said. “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

Shanna Moaklers Dating History From Dennis Quaid Travis Barker

Related: Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: Dennis Quaid, Travis Barker and More

While appearing on the podcast, Moakler also accused Barker of cheating on her and trolling her online around the time of their 2008 split. She claimed she discovered emails sent to Barker by multiple women while setting up a FaceTime call with their kids on his computer.

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off! View Deal

“[The other women] didn’t bother as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment,” she stated. “You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

Moakler added that she “couldn’t f–king believe that he was the one behind some of those comments.”

Still, Moakler shared with Jeff Lewis that she’s “happy” for Barker, who welcomed his baby Rocky with Kardashian last year.  “He’s in a good place, the kids love the new baby, my daughter’s obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures,” she said.

In this article

Shanna Bio Pic

Shanna Moakler
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Travis Barker

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!