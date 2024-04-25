Get Lucy Hale’s Cold-Shoulder Dress Look for 98% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lucy Hale is taking the little black dress to the next level.

The Pretty Little Liars star attended the Etro dinner celebrating creative director Marco De Vincenzo in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 24. She was, of course, wearing the designer, rocking the gorgeous Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Dress in black.

This dress is actually marked way down from its original price of $4,152 — but it’s still $1,786 (and basically sold out). But that’s OK! We can make this type of style our own with an Amazon dress instead!

Get the Bbonlinedress Off-Shoulder Summer Cocktail Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Coming in at under $40, this dress costs about a full 98% less than Hale’s. Another huge reason we prefer it is that it’s much more suited to spring and summer weather, as it’s made with stretchy nylon fabric instead of velvet. It still has the same type of cold-shoulder design and ruffle details though, you can style it very similarly!

This dress comes in sizes XS-3XL, presenting an inclusive size range. It does come in black, but you can switch up the look with six other colorways as well. How cute would the white be for a bridal shower or engagement photo shoot?

Looking for something longer? Something shorter? A similar design with a different vibe? We’re on it. Check out seven other picks that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more black cold-shoulder dresses we love:

