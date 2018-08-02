Stars, they’re just like Us! While celebs have access to fab glam squads that take care of all their hair, makeup and nail needs, every once in a while they decide to forgo the pros and show off their own handiwork. Earlier this week, Lucy Hale expertly styled her super short ‘do into an ultra-sleek style all on her own, and her prowess has her longtime hairstylist, Kristin Ess, jokingly shaking in her boots.

Ess, the celeb hair guru behind the former Pretty Little Liars star’s fabulous cuts and color, posted a pic of the actress on Instagram praising the brunette beauty’s skills. “Lil kween learned to do her own glam and she doesn’t even NEED me anymore 😭,” Ess quipped. “[L]ittle does she know I’ll show up anyway 🙋‍♀️ but she did do a great job styling her new short cut for this event tho, right?? 🅰➕”

Always one to experiment with her mane, Hale has rocked everything from a blonde lob to a raven-hued bob just this summer. On Us Weekly’s Get Tressed With Us podcast, Ess said that her number one goal with Hale (and all her clients) is keep the hair as healthy as possible, which is why she encourages naturally dark-haired gals like Lucy to never stay blonde for too long.

Hale, meanwhile, joked to Us earlier this summer that she has “hair ADD,” and it’s why she is constantly switching up her style. The queen of the piecey, undone wave, Lucy switched it up for this most recent event by rocking a pin straight, side-parted style that showed off the bluntness of her cool cut.

While we’re sure Hale has Ess on speed dial for her next night out, we do know her go-to hack for looking polished in a a snap. “I also love to put it back in a low ponytail,” she told Us, “because I’m lazy.” Us, too, Lucy. Us, too.

