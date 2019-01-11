No one glows quite as bright as Hollywood celebrities. Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is one of them, always seeming to glow from within. So how does she do it? Or, should we say, how does her makeup artist do it?

Before stepping out for the premiere of The Unicorn on Thursday, January 10, her makeup artist Kelsey Deeihan shared an Instagram video where she revealed her highlighting secret: layering multiple highlighters.

The video shows Deeihan brushing product onto Hale’s cheek, revealing a bright and glimmering cheekbone that’s of enviable status. In the caption, the makeup artist wrote that after testing tons of highlighters her go-to’s have become Chanel Beauty Le Lion Illuminating Powder, Avon True Color Moonlit Highlighting Powder and Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder.

But not only does she rotate between using these three, she wrote that she sometimes even layers them on top of one another for a major pop. We’re thinking this is likely the trick she pulled to achieve Hale’s flawless radiance.

“There are a million highlighters on the market,” she wrote. “And almost every brand now has multiple shades, holographic, etc.” And she’s totally right! With luminous skin trending, the market is flooded with an endless supply of varying highlighting products from creams to liquids to powders, you name it! Weeding through all of these can be difficult. That’s why we love that this expert who has access to the best of the best gave us her honest opinion. It’s something we can, and will, really rely on.

