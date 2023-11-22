When it comes to hair, Ericka Verrett knows what she’s talking about.

Born and raised in Northern California, Verrett has spent over a decade working in high profile salons in Los Angeles before beginning her career as a freelance hairstylist.

Countless celebrities have trusted Verrett with their locks and she always delivers. Her impressive list of clientele includes Lucy Hale, Courteney Cox, Miranda Kerr, Millie Bobby Brown, Maude Apatow and Lili Reinhart.

Verrett caught up with Us Weekly and exclusively dished on the top products she recommends to her clients, her all-time favorite hair trend and how to achieve Lucy Hale’s chic wet look from Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023.

What are the top hair products that you recommend to clients?

“It is so important to have a shampoo and conditioner suited for your hair type. I believe everybody should have some sort of treatment to use once a week in their shower. I’m currently using the SpoiledChild M26 Damage Reverser, which I do one to two times a week for 10 minutes each time. My hair is long, wavy and colored, so this mask that’s infused with collagen, argan oil and keratin helps restore my locks to keep them soft, shiny, and frizz-free.”

What’s the worst mistake someone can make with their hair?

“There are so many mistakes to be made with hair. One of the most common mistakes for people with colored hair is getting into pools, or sun exposure without using the right kind of protection. I recommend wetting the hair and using a conditioner in the ends for the pool, and recommend a UV protectant styling product all throughout the summer.”

How often should we really be washing our hair?

“Coming from someone who washes their hair once a week, I think we definitely over wash as a society. I understand that we all have different lifestyles and reasons for over washing. If you’re someone that washes more than twice a week, try substituting one of those shampoos with just a rinse, and maybe a scalp treatment. Eventually, your hair will get used to that and the PH imbalance will start to balance out.”

Winter is around the corner. Do you have any tips for repairing hair damage caused by cold weather like split ends, dryness and static?

“If you were thinking about getting that trim, now is the time. This is going to stop any further splitting or dryness that the winter season will bring. I would highly recommend using SpoiledChild’s M26 Damage Reverser combined with the E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen. This contains hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C to maximize collagen production for not only healthier hair but also skin and nails. Hydration starts internally. so taking the collagen alongside the treatment will not only help to get ahead of the season, but will help repair existing damage.”

This year, we’ve seen the return of the bob haircut. Is this something you predict will continue into the fall and winter?

“I absolutely think and hope that the bob haircut sustains a good run this year. It might be my favorite of the classics. There’s just so many things you can do with a bob to change it up. Whether you add layers or a fringe, curl it or straighten it, or even change the color — I’m here for it all!”

What do you predict will be the biggest hair trends of 2024?

“Supplementing collagen hopefully will be the biggest hair trend of 2024! I don’t know what the future holds as far as trends. My motto is that what looks great on you and what makes you feel good will be the biggest trend of the year.”

How do you assess what hairstyle to do for your clients for photoshoots and events?

“Creating a look for clients varies from job to job, and client to client. Typically, if it’s a photo shoot, there is a mood board that has been sent out by either the stylist or photographer and together we assess how we want to execute this vision. Sometimes the client gets involved in this process.”

“For events, my first question is always, “What are you wearing?” I’ll then follow up with questions like, “How do you see yourself in this?” Clients might ask what I was envisioning for the look. Depending on their comfortability and willingness to experiment, that’s usually how we collaborate on setting the look. Some people know exactly what they want and I’ll give them my version of that, and some people truly don’t know and rely on your expertise.”

I love how you styled Lucy Hale’s slicked back wet look during Paris Fashion Week. What goes into creating a wet look — and is it really wet?

“Lots of different things can go into creating a ‘wet’ look. As far as product selection goes, it truly depends on the hair texture and how ‘wet’ you want it to look. Lucy’s was more of a lived-in/slightly greased wave. I chose a cream that had a shine element to help add separation and reflection. I kept in mind that her hair is already very dark and took into consideration that it would be photographed with flash. Those two elements combined already can make someone’s hair look more “wet” than it actually is. You can achieve wet looks using mousse, gel, high-shine hairsprays, oil, cream, etc.”