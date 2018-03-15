Come on, vogue! Madonna’s longtime hairstylist Andy Lecompte shared a photo of the star on Instagram on Wednesday, March 14, that confirmed what we already assumed to be true: the Material Girl is never not glam. Giving us her best vogue pose, Madge looked #flawless sporting a hair net and rollers as she got ready for the day. Needless to say, these were not your grandmothers curlers.

Rocking a bold red lip and radiant skin, the “Like a Prayer” singer already looked ready for a night out in the pic Lecompte posted. Her striking eye makeup included super fluttery lashes, graphic liner and brushed-up brows. And while we never got a look at the finished look, Madonna makes the hair net and roller look so chic (and not all that more outrageous than some the avant-garde styles we are used to seeing her in), we wouldn’t have been surprised if she left the house just like that.

Also, if there was any doubt the 59-year-old songstress DOES. NOT. AGE. this photo puts it all to rest. Madge has long talked about being fastidious with her skincare regimen, and, as founder of MDNA SKIN, she worked with a team of Japanese experts to create masks, moisturizers and mists that utilize thermal mineral water, volcanic clay and olive oil from Italy for nourishing and anti-aging effects.

The mom of six has waxed poetic about the moisturizing and glow-inducing powers of the Rose Mist, which she admitted to liberally spritzing throughout the day. The tightly curated line of products also includes a high-tech Magnetic Flow tool that can be used like a magnet with the line’s Chrome Clay Mask to further remove impurities or with the Serum to improve penetration and effectiveness.

Basically, we’re onboard to try whatever she’s doing, and she may actually inspire us to dig out that roller set we haven’t thought to touch in years!

