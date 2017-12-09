In theory, glitter is the best thing. But in actuality, it’s often a mess to apply. It gets all your face, clothes and probably even your dog.

Until now. Thanks to Blushington beauty lounge, I recently scored the makeup artist secret to getting that shimmer to stick just where I want it — and just in time to use all holiday season.

Here’s how it happened: I went to NYC’s Upper East side location — Blushington has two in NYC, two in L.A. and will be hitting Dallas in the spring — for a fun look to go with a silver sequin skirt I’d be wearing that night for my birthday party. Despite watching endless YouTube tutorials, I have no idea how to do my own makeup, so I told my artist, Blusington’s lead trainer Alexis Ferro, to do whatever she wanted. It was a smart move.

And it’s how we landed on glitter. Usually, I find it an absolute mess. But not this time. Using a cream-based glitter product offers more control, she explained, reaching for Stila’s Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust. It’s light-weight and water-infused so it didn’t itch or dehydrate my lids. And, more importantly, it dries almost instantly, so there’s no smudging. It’s foolproof. Seriously.

Ferro then lined by eyes with Jouer Slim Creme black eyeliner as well as Stila’s liquid black liner. She filled in my brows with Kevyn Aucoin’s Precision Brow Pencil in brunette. (She also applied Ardell single lashes for added emphasis.)

Lastly, on my face, we used Stila All Day Foundation — applied with a Beautyblender— Girlactik Bronzer in Cabo, Sweat Cosmetics Translucent Powder for under my eyes, Becca Flowerchild Blush, Jouer Skinny Dip Highlighter and Becca Moon Stone Highlighter. She lined my lips with Julie Hewett Rosewood Liner and I puckered up with Jouer Park Avenue Lip Gloss.

The final touch: Gerard Mist-ified setting spray, another secret to keeping the sparkle in place.

And I’ll be honest: I have a really hard time getting makeup to stay on my lids. It’s just a thing. But, not only did this look stay through the night, but it lasted well into the following day. (Yes, I know it’s not the best idea but it just looked so good!)

