Makeup Tips for a Truly Radiant Holiday Look

If any season needs a little extra glow, it would be this Holiday Season. Professional makeup artist Tinna Shalikasvili (@makeupbytinnash), with some help from Japonesque, amps up the stunning with a combination of fiery eyes and dewy skin. The holidays are just that much more fun when you feel you look your best.

Beauty Tools you need for this Radiant look — The Radiant Brush Set by Japonesque:

• Powder Brush — It’s luxurious round head and fluffy fibers diffuse a flawless application of loose, pressed, mineral, or bronzing powders to the face (or body) creating a natural finish.

• Fan Brush — Ideal for highlighting all areas of the face with a gentle, feather-like effect. Plus it’s great for diffusing powder across cheekbones, on brow bones or other parts of the face to accentuate features.

• Angled Eyeliner Brush — The firm, angled brush fibers create a sharp and defined line of color at the lash line using gel, liquid, or powder products.

• Beauty Sponge — This makeup artist’s must creates an airbrushed finish for a flawless sculpted appearance. When activated by water, the beauty sponge absorbs minimal product to maximize makeup application and minimize product waste.

Stylist Tip: For a winged eye – line from the inner corner of the eye out towards the outer corners and extend out at a 45-degree angle.

The Radiance Brush Set:

This curated collection of expertly crafted synthetic makeup tools delivers a flawless application, time after time. Plus, the gold accents make us feel prettier even before we apply the makeup.

