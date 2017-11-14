Us Weekly’s on-air correspondent Christina Garibaldi got the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte about the simple (and free) trick to making your eyeshadow that much more pigmented and vibrant. Simply dampen your finger before using your finger to pick up the shadow and apply it to the lid! Et voila! Your look has instantly been kicked up to head-turning levels.

You might not believe this move would have such a big impact on the look of your makeup, but watch the clip above and see how it instantly changes the intensity of the CoverGirl Eye Enhancers eyeshadow on Garibaldi. Trust Us, this is a move you want to get in on — bold eye shadow has been trending since the VMAs in August.

Not into ultra-intense eye makeup? Try this mascara technique Kaia Gerber uses to make her peepers look bigger instead. It’s a way to play up your eyes for the ultra-color shy.

For those who are into painting their lids (and looking for more eyeshadow shades to give a go), check out our top hue picks for fall. Try any or all of them with the color-enhancing water trick and you’ll be a standout at any holiday party.

