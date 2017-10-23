tkj

On the low down! The teenage supermodel wunderkind Kaia Gerber stepped out on Sunday, October 22, in a beauty look that proved that the key to a big-bright eyed gaze is mascara, but with a simple twist anyone can achieve.

The 16-year-old prodigy not only had a heavy coating of mascara on her upper lashes, but on her lower lashes too — so that they appeared not only volumized, but also lengthened . That right there is the key to faking a wide-eyed look no matter how exhausted you might be. Why? The shadow subtly cast from your lashes not only makes the whites of your eyes look brighter, but opens the eye upwards and downwards for the illusion of larger peepers.

Celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada created the beauty look and according to her Instagram, she used Marc Jacobs beauty products. Shahzda didn’t identify the specific mascara she used on Gerber, but for uber-defined lashes, Stylish suggests the Marc Jacobs Feather Noir Ultra-Skinny Lash Discovering mascara because it will give your lashes separation and lift like you wouldn’t believe. And then you can just bat them as you please!

The rest of Gerber’s beauty look was also attainable chic — no crazy techniques necessary. For example, her muted rosey red lip appeared to have been softened by applying it with fingers to give it a youthful and less intense appearance (perfect for someone who isn’t totally sold on the bold lip or for someone who wants the look of a pillowy pout). And for balance, Gerber’s brows were brushed upward and filled in the sparse areas.

Jen Atkin also created a fresh twist on the bun for Gerber complete with a center part. This kept the look from going the overly polished route and added some zest to an already refreshing look. Or if this quirky take on the ballet bun isn’t your style, you can make like Bella Hadid did last week and rock tousled undone bedhead to complement your perfect crimson pout.

