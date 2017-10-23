Amal Clooney is killing the fashion game — and her latest look, a blue vintage strapless number she wore to the Suburbicon premiere on October 22, is no exception. Since the birth of her twins Alexander and Ella (with hubby George Clooney), in June 2017, the new mom has taken her style to bold new heights with loud colors, eccentric silhouettes and gorgeous textures. See her best post-baby dressed-to-impress moments, including red carpets with George Clooney, here!