Beachy hair, don’t care! Not only does Gisele Bundchen have one of the most enviable heads of hair on the planet (that volume, though!), she also has the picture perfect definition of sunny, gorgeous highlights that sparked the whole ombre trend. You might think that a supermodel has a super intense hair maintenance routine, but not so for Bundchen. Her longtime stylist, Harry Josh, shared the secret to color a la Gisele Bundchen and it was surprisingly low key.

Bundchen may look like her hair has the sun-kissed color of someone who spends her days at the beach, but her color is the result of highlights and highlights alone, according to Josh. In fact, the supermodel’s hair color routine is so low maintenance, she only comes in for highlights two are three times a year, “If I’m lucky,” quipped the celebrity hairstylist in the caption of his post.

So how do you get the same bright and beachy hair as Bundchen? It all comes down to 20 volume bleach and no base break, according to Josh. As for the to-die-for waviness in Bundchen’s mane — call it texture courtesy of Harry Josh pro tools.

If the beachy vibe isn’t quite your thing, check out this guide to getting modern hollywood pin waves with a cool-girl twist, as modeled by Vanessa Kirby at the 2017 Emmy Awards last month. Or, hop on the Kardashian-approved wavy hair bandwagon and try out the wetlook wave for Gisele’s surfergirl look on steroids.

Our takeaway? Easy breezy color that grows out beautifully won’t just look beautiful when it’s style, but no matter how you wear it.

