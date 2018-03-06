She may not have taken home a statue at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4, but Margot Robbie still has a whole lot to celebrate. After stunning on the red carpet in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown made by Karl Lagerfeld at the Academy Awards, the I, Tonya star has officially been named a brand ambassador.

In a statement, the Aussie beauty said that it is a “dream” to represent such a storied house, and she appreciates that the brand “has remained such a power feminine standard of style.” Judging by the video Chanel released to celebrate the news (below), Robbie’s gig is a magical one.

Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

As the video shows, the actress’ ice queen-inspired white gown that topped many best dressed lists on Sunday required a several week, multi-continent design journey to perfect the look. After being crafted at the Chanel atelier in Paris some three weeks ago, the gown was flown to L.A. where Robbie had her final fittings just days before the Oscars.

The day of, dressmakers were on hand to put the finishing touches on the dress and attach the delicate crystal strands that draped over the actress’ arms. Robbie accessorized the strapless gown with Chanel Fine Jewelry diamond stud earrings and a crystal-like clutch.

Makeup artist Patti Dubroff, meanwhile, used Chanel Beauty to create the actress’ frosty red carpet glow. She blended Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin and Powder Lumiere Highlighting Powder in Ivory Gold on the apples of the cheeks for a lit-from-within radiance.

10 Drugstore Products Celebs Wore to the Oscars 2018

On the eyes, Dubroff first applied Ombre Premiere Powder Eyeshadow in Flesh as the base, before layering Ombre Premiere Cream Eyeshadow in Scintillance and Ombre Premiere Powder Eyeshadow in Titane. The result was a snowflake-like shimmer. Her pretty in pink pout was a combination of the new Rouge Coco Lip Blush in Tender Rose and the Rouge Coco lipstick in Cécile.

The Best Dresses and Jewelry from the 2018 Oscars Afterparties

If Sunday night’s glam debut was any indication, we think Robbie is going to fit in just fine with the iconic brand!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!