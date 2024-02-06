Your account
Stylish

If You Love Margot Robbie’s $1,150 Pants, You’ll Love These Amazon Lookalikes

By
Margot Robbie at Brisbane International Airport on February 3, 2024.
Margot Robbie at Brisbane International Airport on February 3, 2024.

Margot Robbie looks just as fabulous in neutrals as she does in pink.

The Barbie actress was photographed at Brisbane International Airport on Saturday, February 3, arriving on the Gold Coast. Her casual airport fashion was absolutely on point. She wore a white fitted tee, New Balance sneakers and khaki wide-leg pants.

Robbie’s pants, which are nearly sold out right now, were the Bottega Veneta Wide Leg Cotton Pants, which cost $1,150. Rather get the look for $30? Check out this similar pair from Amazon!

Margot Robbie at Brisbane International Airport on February 3, 2024.
Margot Robbie at Brisbane International Airport on February 3, 2024.
See it!

Get the Cicy Bell Casual High-Waisted Dress Pants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

These newly-released Amazon pants will slide seamlessly into your wardrobe, whether you pair them with a simple T-shirt like Robbie or flex your creative style with some original looks. Their neutral color combined with their versatile design will open your wardrobe up to a whole new world of outfit possibilities!

These trousers come in sizes S-XL (size chart in photos!) and, apart from khaki, come in three other wearable colors. Wear them to work, to brunch, for traveling or for a chill weekend. They’re not picky!

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Dress Pants High Waisted Button Work Office Pleated Trousers with Pockets Khaki
Cicy Bell

Cicy Bell Casual High-Waisted Dress Pants

$30
See it!

Hoping to see some other options? Whether you want a baggier fit, a slightly different shade, another brand, etc., we have other pants for you to check out below!

Shop other similar pants we love:

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Work Dress Pants Business Trousers Regular Size(XS, Khaki)
Tronjori

Tronjori High-Waist Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

$34
See it!
LILLUSORY Women Linen Summer Fall Fashion Outfits Clothes Palazzo Casual Flowy Pants 2023 Wide Leg Trousers Lounge Drawstring Loose Lightweigt Beach Trendy Harem Hippie Pants with Pocket Khaki
LILLUSORY

Lillusory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

$30
See it!
DAOAO Women's Linen Pants Elastic High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Casual Flowy Trousers Vacation Outfits with Pockets Apricot
DAOAO

Daoao Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

$29
See it!

Not your style? Explore more pants to suit your style here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

