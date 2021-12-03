OMG Mariah Carey Needed 6 Men to Carry Her Holiday Special Gown

Mariah Carey will do anything in the name of fashion —including wear a 60-pound beaded gown to make a glamorous statement.

In the performer’s new Apple TV+ holiday special entitled “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” she dons an elaborate, gold beaded gown with a high leg slit and massive train.

“You want to laugh? It required six grown men to carry the train of that dress to get me down the stairs,” she recalled during an appearance on Lorraine on Friday, December 3.

“The dress itself took 250 hours to bead. It weighed 60 pounds.,” she told Vogue in a Thursday, December 2, interview. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, she’s exaggerating,’ until they held it for two seconds.”

She continued: “It’s not your average beading. The stones themselves were gigantic, but they still looked beautiful and shined. It was magnificent, but it hurt like a mother to wear it.”

Over the top gowns are par for the course for Carey. Because according to her interview with Lorraine, assembling a group of men to help her get glam is a regular occurrence.When asked how many men she recruits to help her when she’s dressed to the nines, Carey said: “Sometimes it’s five, sometimes it’s six … it depends on the beading.”

While Carey is always decked out for concerts and appearance, she loves a good set of pajamas — especially around the holidays. Her current favorite? An “adorbs” Balenciaga set.

“In the beginning of COVID, I was doing a lot of robes, but I’ve graduated to pajamas,” she told Vogue. “And I’m slowly going back to like, fabulous Louis Vuitton leggings and a Rag & Bone tee.”

She may have some favorite cozy clothes, but there is a gap in the market for luxe holiday slippers. So don’t be surprised if Carey drops some pricey shoes for Christmas 2022.

“Why can’t Louis Vuitton make red and green slippers instead of pink and beige? I want to do a whole holiday line of pajamas, robes and slippers and have them be fabulous. I feel like that’s one of my callings,” she joked in the interview.

An expansion into luxe holiday wear isn’t too far off for the singer. After all, her website already offers some themed t-shirts and hoodies to help get you in the holiday spirit. You can even scoop up an “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tee with Carey’s face on it!