Marisol Nichols: What’s in My Bag?

Thanks to her 10-year-old daughter, Rain, Marisol Nichols is a walking playground. Every day, “she will make me carry at least two toys,” the star of The CW’s Riverdale says, noting Paddington Bear is a must-have. “She loves it!”

The 44-year-old human rights activist opens her tote for Us.

Such a Doll

“I turned my daughter on to Strawberry Shortcake. I was really into the show when I was a kid. So I have a tiny one that smells good in here.”

Snack Attack

“I’ve been keto for about a year now. I’m into ChocoPerfection. It’s the best sugar-free chocolate I’ve found!”

Making a Difference

“My purple folder has information about a fundraiser we’re throwing to prevent human trafficking. I carry it with me and make sure my numbers are up to date. The stats change daily — and so do the laws and legislation.”

Patch It Up

“I have so many Band-Aids because my kid is on a kick! If she bangs her arm against something and there’s no cut, she’ll still [want] one.”

Talk to the Face

“If it’s an international flight, I always like to wear a sheet mask. Joanna Vargas has the best. I wear it and just look like a total crazy person!”

What else is inside her Victoria Beckham purse? A black crocodile The Daily Edited wallet; an iPad Pro with a white keyboard; an iPhone X is a black mope charging case; her daughter’s iPad in a pink and green case; round Gucci sunglasses; Bose QuietComfort 20 noise canceling headphones; a see-through makeup bag from Nigel Beauty Emporium; a Barbara Sturm Calming Serum; a Tom Ford Finishing Powder; a tube of Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam; a Pat McGrath Labs lipstick in Candy Flip; a Pat McGrath Labs eye pencil in Black Coffee and Blitz Brown; Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers; a Diorshow Mascara; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in Medium Brown; Neutrogena makeup wipes; a Burt’s Bees lip balm; Acura car keys; Stevia SweetLeaf Sweet Drops in Vanilla; a velvet scrunch; Renu eyedrops; Artisana Coconut Butter packs; Canadian money; a passport; a work permit; raw nuts from Whole Foods and Silly Squishies.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

