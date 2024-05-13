Your account
Stylish

Mary J. Blige Unveils Boot Collab with Giuseppe Zanotti After Years of Rocking Over-the-Knee Styles 

By
Mary J Blige. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

After years of rocking statement boots, Mary J. Blige finally has her own namesake style. 

Blige, 53, joined forces with Italian fashion house Giuseppe Zanotti on a limited-edition collaboration named The Mary Boot. The over-the-knee silhouette comes in a striking gold chrome colorway, features a scrunch-like look, a pointed toe and a block heel. The item is available for purchase at GiuseppeZanotti.com and retails for $1,295. 

Blige announced the shoe via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, amid her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in New York City. (Blige launched the event — the title of which comes from her 2017 album of the same name — in 2022 with the goal of inspiring and creating opportunities for women and underrepresented groups.) 

Fans praised Blige’s Giuseppe collaboration, calling it “iconic” and “well-deserved.” 

Mary J Bliges Best Knee High Boots of All Time From White Hot Leather to Black Snakeskin

“We’ve been waiting for a boot drop forrrrrrrreeeevvvvrrrr,” one fan wrote as another gushed, “ABOUT DAMN TIME.” 

Derek White/Getty Images for TV One

Others took the moment to criticize Blige for not offering more affordable options for her “day-one fans.” 

“Finally a boot launch. However … Giussepe’s target audience and Mary’s fan base are not the same group of people. Great idea but HUGE miss,” read a third comment.

Blige has become synonymous with over-the-knee boots, rocking the style on stages and red carpets. 

At the 2018 Met Gala, which featured the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, Blige wore custom gold-embroidered Versace boots that complemented her floor-length gown that featured metallic beading and sky blue pleated fabric. (That year, she was styled by Law Roach, who said he wanted her to look like a “warrior princess.”)  

Mary J Blige Finally Gets Boot Collab After Years of Rocking Over-the-Knee Shoes
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

When she received the Icon Award at the Urban One Honors in January, she took the stage in a fitted black gown teamed with shiny, thigh-high boots. At the 2023 Strength of a Woman Summit, Blige wore slouchy, denim over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga with a matching logo-adorned romper. 

In 2011, she revealed that her go-to boots were a “really comfortable” pair of Dior shoes. “The heel is amazing and not super-high in step so you don’t walk like you’re bending over,” she told the Huffington Post

