If there’s one thing that we’ve come to rely on Megan Fox for since she became famous in her days of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, it has been her consistently flawless cat eye. The Transformers actress is practically synonymous with a clean and fresh complexion with a slight flush, matching neutral lip and a classic flicked eyeliner to pop her peepers. But thanks to some makeup trickery, Fox often looks looks very low-key in the glam department. And now, we have her secret thanks to celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder who posted a how-to along with a selfie taken by her client on Thursday, September 27.

So how does Fox achieve the perfect balance between a defined, eye-opening liner and letting her natural features shine? It all comes down to a good chocolate brown eyeliner. In fact, the specific liner her makeup artist uses is Cle de Peau Chocolate Brown. Blunder thinly lined the actress’ upper lashes, starting about three quarters of the way from the outer edges, lightly flicking up at the corner. It’s this subtle move that makes her eyes look extra-awake without screaming “cat eye” from across the room. Add to it a lengthening and separating mascara and a light dusting of a warm brown across Fox’s lids and Blunder has created the ultimate no makeup-makeup eye.

As for the rest of Fox’s signature clean and defined look, Blunder took care to add a soft pink dewy flush to the apples of the actress’ cheeks and added a lipstick in the same almost-neutral hue. Next up: a hint of highlighter on her cupid’s bow for a touch more poutiness and on the bridge of her nose to make her bone structure pop.

Another key to the whole look: Fox’s naturally full brows. Blunder brushed up the hair and filled in areas that were sparse.

So there you have it, the keys to the siren’s signature makeup style. Hey, if you weren’t born looking like Megan Fox, her beauty tricks are the next best thing, right?

