Megan Thee Stallion Is the New Face of This Major Drugstore Brand

Megan Thee Stallion’s got a brand-new gig! The 25-year-old rapper is Revlon’s newest Global Brand Ambassador.

The “Savage” hitmaker shared the news with her 13.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, August 6. She posted photos of herself rocking a full face beat and cute space buns, which were brought to life by celeb hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

She also posted a video to her Instagram Story rocking the glam. “Everybody knows I love makeup and I love the way the hotties, the hot boys, the hot girls express themselves using it too,” she told her fans.

Proving she’s a makeup master, the brand told Us that Hot Girl Meg did her own makeup for that stunning photo shoot. To bring the expert-level glam to life, she used all Revlon products, including the ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes ($10) and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick ($9).

The singer’s makeup look was off-the-charts. For eye makeup, she rocked bold cat-eye liner, a colorful cut crease and long, statement-making lashes. She completed the look with glossy lips, perfect brows and a matte complexion which she warmed up with blush.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said the Billboard chart-topper in a press release. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Fellow celebs flocked to the comments section of the performer’s announcement post to congratulate her on the new endeavor and praise that makeup. The Clermont Twins wrote, “OKAY. You really be doing this makeup shit 😭😭😍😍😍😍 beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cara Delevingne commented, “You’re the hottie!” and DJ Duffey wrote, “Yassss let’s play in makeup 😝💄.”

Fans of the popular drugstore brand will start seeing the Houston native across Revlon’s media platforms as early as this month.

