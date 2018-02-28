While we are always excited to see what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear for their public appearances, we were treated to a two-for-one special on Wednesday, February 28, when both ladies appeared together (along with Princes William and Harry) at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. As per usual, both Markle and Middleton looked every bit the modern royals in coordinating blue dresses, but their own distinct styles were on full display as they discussed the event’s “Making a Difference Together” theme.

While we’ve seen them together before (they were photographed attending Christmas services in December 2017), this was their first time out in an official capacity. Markle and Middleton seemed to be sartorially in sync to some degree — both opting for chic knee-length dresses, smart heels and bouncy blowouts — but that’s where the comparisons end.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, once again turned to her favorite maternity line Seraphine. She wore the brand’s aptly named Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress that retails for a budget-friendly $169, though it appears to be out-of-stock in most sizes on the company’s website. The cute double buttons and pleated waistline showed off her adorable bump, and we bow down to Middleton’s ability to still effortlessly rock a black pump despite being in her third trimester.

Markle, meanwhile, showed us her girl-cool style, stunning in a $1,795 belted satin wrap dress by American designer Jason Wu. Despite the price tag, the trench coat-inspired number is selling quickly. She paired the dress with a pair of Aquazzura Casablanca multi-strap suede black pumps, which retail for $750. The chunky ankle-strap detailing give the classic shoe a fun twist. Clearly a fan of the brand, Markle wore a pair of strappy nude heels from the Italian shoe designer when announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at Kensington Place in November 2017.

We’ve come to appreciate the former Suits actress’ accessories game as much as her fashion sense, and she did not disappoint on Wednesday, wearing a pair of cute $90 gold-tone earrings by Isabel Marant that have a fun black stripe down the middle. You can still snag a pair for yourself, but we doubt that will be the case for long.

As Us Weekly reported, the Royal Foundation was launched in 2011 by William and Harry to help them pursue their charitable and philanthropic endeavors. Middleton is also a member, and Markle will formally become the foundation’s fourth patron following her wedding to Harry on May 19, which means we can expect a lot more shared public outings for these two stylish women in the near future!

