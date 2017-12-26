It’s all in the family! Meghan Markle made her Christmas debut with her fiance Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the rest of the royal family in Sandringham and as we’ve come to expect from the royal-to-be, her outfit did not disappoint. But, when Team Stylish was done gushing over her striking camel $1,295 Sentaler coat (which is already sold out, NBD), we couldn’t help but notice that Markle’s look was more similar to her future sister-in-law’s Christmas debut ensemble than could have been expected.

Here’s the breakdown: Markle’s first public holiday look centered around a stunning camel Sentaler wrap coat with a wide collar and ribbed cuffs. And while the topper from the Canadian brand was indeed a showstopper, the former actress’ accessories are what really made the look. Markle kicked her outfit up a notch with a tan Philip Treacy hat, nutmeg $795 Stuart Weitzman boots, a small $1,550 Chloe Pixie bag with gold hardware, and matching leather gloves. All in all, the tonal look was a stunner.

For Middleton’s first royal Christmas in 2011 (she and William did not appear together in 2010 because he was on active duty with the RAF), the then newlywed went for a tonal ensemble as well, but hers was burgundy. Much like Markle’s look, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a custom British-designed long coat which had simple lines and Nehru collar — a piece that was striking on its own. But, like Markle after her, she also chose a slightly lighter shade of aubergine velvet statement hat with ornamentation to accessorize her burgundy coat. Lest we forget Middleton’s $240 platform L.K. Bennett pumps and currant clutch.

Clearly, the sisters-to-be thought along the same lines for their holiday debuts, but made the looks their own with their signature twists. As noted at previous engagements, Markle tends to reach for simple pieces with modern accents, while Middleton leans toward classic and feminine looks, but the similarities between their Christmas ensembles are a reminder that the two women have more in common sartorially than they have differences.

