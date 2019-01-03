Meghan Markle’s status as a fashion icon got a boost when she first stepped out with now husband Prince Harry, but it seems style has always been one of her interests – even when her budget restricted her buys to fast fashion. And it seems she also has a sense of humor about it.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex threw a “Sayonara Zara” party once her acting pay checks allowed her to upgrade to designer wares. The theme was all about giving her lower-priced clothes to guests so she could make room in her closet for designer items. The soiree may also have marked a shift toward a more fashion-forward style because not only did she start just buying expensive clothes afterward, but she also recruited the help of stylist friend, Jessica Mulroney, to give her wardrobe a makeover.