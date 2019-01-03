Meghan Markle’s status as a fashion icon got a boost when she first stepped out with now husband Prince Harry, but it seems style has always been one of her interests – even when her budget restricted her buys to fast fashion. And it seems she also has a sense of humor about it.
According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex threw a “Sayonara Zara” party once her acting pay checks allowed her to upgrade to designer wares. The theme was all about giving her lower-priced clothes to guests so she could make room in her closet for designer items. The soiree may also have marked a shift toward a more fashion-forward style because not only did she start just buying expensive clothes afterward, but she also recruited the help of stylist friend, Jessica Mulroney, to give her wardrobe a makeover.
In contrast, her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has openly worn multiple Zara looks since becoming a royal. In 2011, while honeymooning with Prince William, she sported a pleated blue Zara dress and in June 2017, Middleton stepped out in a Zara blazer she wore the year before.
Markle’s fashion sense has evolved in the public eye over the years to become quite sleek and streamlined. After making small appearances on TV shows like General Hospital and Deal or No Deal in the early 2000’s, Markle’s fame grew exponentially when she became a series regular on Suits. It was at this point that she threw this fun get together. Too bad we can’t go back in time and snag an invite!
