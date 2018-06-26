



Twice as nice! It’s clear that Duchess Meghan Markle is a true style icon when basically everything she wears sells out minutes after. One item that we could never forget the former Suits star sported? The MOTHER Looker Ankle Fray jeans in Love Gun Markle wore at the 2017 Invictus Games in September when making one of her first public appearances with Prince Harry.

While it’s been a difficult task to get our hands on the denim pair due to its quick sell out time and long waiting list (which has increased by nearly 900%,) it is set to restock the style today, Tuesday, June 26, for the second time both online and in brick and mortar stores — making this the first global restock of the iconic jeans.

Since Markle made the denim style famous, customers have been flocking to the site hoping to snag a pair which feature a mid-rise waist, raw hemlines and hand-detailed distressing.

And based on statistics, it’s clear you should grab the $228 baby blues while you still have the chance to dress like a Duchess. On the day of the Royal Wedding, Mother saw a 1000% increase (from just one week prior) in traffic to the page on its site highlighting this must-have style and the waitlist had increased by nearly 900% – growing from 400 in early March to over 4000 today.

Although Markle may not be able to wear ripped styles anymore due to the royal rules of dressing, she can live vicariously through Us as we rock our laid-back style, so get them while you can!

