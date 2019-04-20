Melissa Joan Hart: What’s in My Bag?

Don’t touch Melissa Joan Hart’s tote. “It’s my safe space,” says the 43-year-old star of Netflix’s No Good Nick. “It’s the one place I can keep control of.”

We convinced the mom of Mason, 13, Braydon, 11, and Tucker, 6, with husband Mark Wilkerson, to let Us in her Vince Camuta Eliza bag.

Put a Ring on It

“I always keep a safety pin attached to a zipper of my purse so that when I’m filming, I can take my wedding rings off and always know exactly where they are.”

Feathered Friend

“One of my sons bought me my iPhone case for Christmas. There’s gold feathers on it.”

Going Green

“I’m trying to be very anti-waste, so I have a little Nalgene water bottle that I carry.”

Saving Face

“My beauty must-have is my Colorescience SPF powder duster. A makeup artist friend of mine from Sabrina the Teenage Witch suggested it years ago and I love it.”

Throwing Shade

“Right now, I’m wearing Swarovski sunglasses I bought in Rome last summer. I’m really good at keeping my sunglasses in shape. It’s one of the things I take pride in.”

Super Charged

“Mark & Graham makes this great leather roll-up. I keep my charger in it. I got it for my husband, but he didn’t use it so I took it.”

What else is inside Hart’s bag? A Kate Spade wallet; an iRing on her phone case; Jack Black lip balm in mint; a Colorescience Mineral Corrector palette; a Benefit Roller Lash travel mascara; a Giorgio Armani lip liner in 12; blotting papers; a Bulgari hand lotion; a L’Occitane hand cream; a pink Mason Pearson brush; In Pieces by Sally Field; an AAA card; an ice cream punch card; a Directors Guild of America card; a SAG card; a library card; an aquarium membership; cash; a health insurance card; IDs for her children; gum wrappers; a How to Train Your Dragon toy; AirPods; steel straws; Trader Joes’ Liquid Stevia; a Tide stick; tissues; a pen; a glass nail file; an RX Bar in chocolate sea salt; Big Red gum; a JetBlue eye mask; hand sanitizer; a clementine; a Polaroid picture; rosary; visitor passes; a money clip; blonde hair ties and a Frontgate magnifying glass.

