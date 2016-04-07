Melissa McCarthy’s on a one-woman mission to crush those age-old body standards. In an April 7 Instagram, The Boss’ star, 45, posted a powerful image with a poignant caption to back it up.

The photo shows a black and white sign haphazardly pasted on a mirror.

We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies. We are teaching young girls to strive for unattainable perfection instead of feeling healthy and happy in their own skin. "Imagine we are linked not ranked." Gloria Steinem A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Apr 7, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

“Warning: Reflections in this mirror may be distorted by socially constructed ideas of ‘beauty,’” the sign read.

McCarthy, the mom of Georgette, 6, and Vivian, 8, with husband and director Ben Falcone, elevated the message even further with a poignant caption:

“We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies,” she wrote. “We are teaching young girls to strive for unattainable perfection instead of feeling healthy and happy in their own skin. ‘Imagine we are linked not ranked.’ Gloria Steinem”

The Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Collection designer has been very vocal about bodies lately. During a press conference for The Boss last month, she revealed that she’s a size 14.

She later admitted that she realizes her size isn’t “the norm.”

“I don’t know any perfect women,” she told Refinery29. “What people pass off as ‘normal,’ I just have to keep in my head that it’s bullshit. It’s all fictitious, made-up stuff.”

