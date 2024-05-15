Your account
Stylish

Meryl Streep Appears to Channel Her ‘It’s Complicated’ Character at the Cannes Film Festival

By
Meryl Streep Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Meryl Streep is re-entering her Nancy Meyers era.

The 74-year-old actress channeled the coastal chic style from Meyers’ iconic 2009 rom-com It’s Complicated at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 14.

She kicked off the day’s activities at a photocall in a crisp white Michael Kors linen pant suit featuring bold shoulders and high-waisted trousers. She layered this over a navy and white striped button-down shirt and accessorized with a wide brim fedora hat, black sunglasses, silver heels and hoop earrings.

Later that evening, Streep slipped into a white floor-length wrap dress featuring long sleeves. She accessorized with cat-eye glasses, dangling earrings, a white clutch and platform heels.

There was something about Streep’s breezy linen outfit and all-white red carpet ensemble that was reminiscent of her It’s Complicated character, Jane Adler, a Santa Barbara-based bakery owner who lives in billowy button-down shirts, white linen pants and floppy sun hats.

Meryl Streep Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The sophisticated coastal style is a hallmark of many Nancy Meyers movies (just think of Diane Keaton’s cozy white cable knit jumpers, beachy bucket hats and linen pants in Something’s Gotta Give).

Streep received an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival this year. She wore the aforementioned white gown to accept the prestigious award on Tuesday evening. French actress Juliette Binoche introduced her onto the stage, calling Streep “an international treasure,” before playing a montage of clips from some of Streep’s most iconic films over the years.

In her speech, Streep said that watching the movie clips was “like looking out the window of a bullet train, watching my youth fly into my middle age, right onto where I am standing on this stage tonight. So many faces and so many places that I remember.”

She added that she is “just so grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off the train,” and ended with a quote from her mother.

“My mother, who is usually right about everything, said to me: ‘Meryl, my darling, you’ll see. It all goes so fast. So fast.’ And it has, and it does. Except for my speech, which is too long.”

