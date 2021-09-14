That’s a wrap! Despite being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala came and went in the blink of an eye. Stars flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13, wearing their designer best.

This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and naturally, red carpet fashion looks ran the gamut from classic to bold. Billie Eilish opted for a timeless style with vintage flair à la Marilyn Monroe, while Jennifer Lopez made a statement in a sexy Western-inspired outfit.

And that’s just two of the 100 plus celebs who walked the red carpet, slaying in American designers like Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, and Cristopher John Rodgers. But some stars’ ensembles stood out among the rest, landing them a spot on Us Weekly’s best dressed list. Those who made the cut? Kaia Gerber, Amanda Gorman, Yara Shahidi, Iman, and Billie Eilish.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling for a breakdown of each celeb’s gorgeous ensemble.

5) Gerber channeled Bianca Jagger on the red carpet in a black Oscar de la Renta gown. Her dress was inspired by the design the actress wore to the Met Gala 40 years prior.

4) Gorman donned a blue Vera Wang gown featuring more than 3,000 hand-stitched crystals. She complemented the design with a laurel wreath crown to embody a “reimagined Statue of Liberty.”

3) Shahidi looked positively regal in a strapless, intricately beaded Christian Dior gown paired with a diamond necklace and veiled headpiece to match the elegant silhouette.

2) Iman turned heads at the Met Gala in a fabulously over-the-top look comprising a gilded gold gown teamed with an elaborate headpiece brought to life by Harris Reed.

1) Eilish stole the show in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown with a massively long train that required a group of people to transport.