Michael B. Jordan doesn’t want his parents to see him in his underwear! The actor stripped down for Calvin Klein and hilariously apologized to his mom for the steamy campaign.

The Black Panther star, 36, nearly broke the internet when Calvin Klein unveiled their spring/summer 2023 ad that featured him as the star on Monday, February 27. In the sexy black-and-white photos, Jordan posed shirtless, wearing nothing but the label’s signature briefs. “Should we drop more?” Calvin Klein teased in the caption of an Instagram slideshow of shots from the shoot, prompting praise from fans.

“You guys needed to give us a warning this was gonna drop so early in the morning,” one social media user wrote in the comments section. A second commented: “The whole folder please.” A third added: “Stop posting my husband naked like that! Our kids can see this.”

Jordan’s moment quickly went viral with his fans resharing the images all over the internet. Despite the excited reactions, the Wire alum found himself in a bind. “I was like, ‘My mama gonna have to see this. Let me call her and be like, I’m sorry. It’s out there,’” Jordan told ET Canada at the Creed III premiere on Monday. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Unfortunately for Jordan’s mom, this wouldn’t be the first time the Just Mercy actor gave Us a glimpse at his physique. Jordan is seen shirtless for the majority of Creed III as well as the film’s sequel and original.

The third installation follows Jordan’s Adonis Creed as he continues to dominate the boxing world while also maintaining a thriving family life. However, things change when Damian (Jonathan Majors), an old childhood friend, resurfaces with a mission to prove he deserves Creed’s stardom. The film also marks Jordan’s directorial debut.

The California native gushed over the experience at the premiere, sharing, per Deadline: “This journey over the last three years has been incredible. Never thought I could do what y’all say I did … I couldn’t have done that without [the] incredible cast. It’s a team effort.”

Jordan continued: “Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know I wasn’t doing it just do the job. And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us. So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it’s difficult.”

In addition to Jordan and Majors, 33, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan looked dapper at the film’s red carpet debut, donning a sharp suit by Givenchy. Thompson, 39, who plays his wife, dazzled in a gold dress by Wiederhoeft.