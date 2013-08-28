Time for a change! Michelle Obama has officially ditched her bangs and is sporting some new highlights instead.

While speaking at a screening of The Powerbroker: Whitney Young's Fight for Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the First Lady, 49, was in the perfect lighting to show off her new 'do. President Barack Obama's wife appears to have gotten blonde and red highlights, which she showcased with face-framing curls and side-swept bangs.

Coordinating with her colorful new hair color, Sasha and Malia's glamorous mom wore a bright floral dress by Duro Olowu and orange and purple heels.

Michelle made headlines in January this year after deciding to get bangs — and then quickly admitting they were mistake.

"This is my mid-life crisis, the bangs," she joked to Rachael Ray in February. "I couldn't get a sports car, they won't let me bungee jump — so instead, I cut my bangs." By April, Michelle told Entertainment Tonight, "The bangs are a day-by-day proposition. They're starting to grow out. [They're] getting a little irritating. But it's okay."

