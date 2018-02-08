Mikaela Shiffrin: What’s in My Bag?

Come game day, Mikaela Shiffrin is set to hit the slopes. In her High Sierra U.S. Ski Team backpack: snacks, a GRID foam roller and a Paperblanks journal where she scribbles quotes that leave the Olympic gold medalist (her events start on NBC February 12) feeling “inspired or mentally tough.”

The 22-year-old glides Us through the rest.

Shady Lady

“I have at least three pairs of Oakley sunglasses at all times. They’re my sponsors, so I have loads of them. They have a new Frogskins one that is so cool.”

Caffeine Kick

“I carry a Red Bull water bottle and a Red Bull. It’s easier on my stomach than coffee.”

Lip Service

“While I was in New Zealand at a ski camp, I got this Lucas’ Papaw Ointment. It’s good for burns, dry skin and cuts, but I use it for my lips. It’s super-hydrating.”

In the Zone

“Every bag I carry, I have my Bose wireless headphones. They’re so comfortable and great to have on a plane.”

Cookie Monster

“I have a punch card for a bakery in California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort called Wildflour Baking Company. We had a race there last year and I’ve been there for ski camps. They’re the best chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had.”

What else is in Shiffrin’s bag? An iPhone 7 Plus in a tan leather case with two card holders in the back; an iPad; a pair of Saucony Ride 10s sneaker; Lululemon underwear; a Cover Girl TruBlend Fixstick Concealer; a Clarins Hydra-Essential Silky Cream; a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer; a Laura Mercier Foundation Primer; a Laura Mercier Translucent Powder; a Laura Mercier Face Illuminator; a MAC lipstick in Velvet Teddy; a black MAC makeup bag; an Aveda Hand Relief; keys on a pink strap; a Walgreens key tag; Goody Ouchless Ribbon Elastic Ties; a U.S. Consulate coin from Barcelona; Band-aids; Advil; Pepto-Bismol; a United Milage Plus card; some Euros and dollars; Planters salted peanuts; a Toblerone bar and Brookside Dark Chocolate Covered Acai Berries.

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin on NBC Thursday, February 8.

