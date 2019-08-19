



Twinning alert! For a dose of adorable-ness guaranteed to make your Monday a zillion times better, look no further than Mindy Kaling’s latest Instagram photo with her two-year-old daughter, Katherine.

On August 19, The Office star posted a photo on a toddler-approved foam play mat showing off her and Katherine’s matching glitter sandals. She tagged the handmade leather sandal brand, Pons Avarcas USA, in the photo and captioned it, “Got these little pons sandals for me and Kit. Glitter is our aesthetic. 💞.”

While their sparkly silver shoes are super adorable, we’re also thrilled to discover that they’re affordable, too! The specific shoes worn by Mindy and Katherine are from a limited-edition collection created by Avarcas USA and lifestyle brand and design studio, Oh Joy! Since they’re limited-edition, we advise you to make your moves, stat!

Pictured in Mindy’s shot is the adult-sized Oh Joy! For Avacaras USA Pons shoe ($85) and Katherine’s children’s version ($59). The ‘grammable shoes come in four different color options (gold, blue, multicolor and silver) to match with your little one — or to covet just for you.

The Instagram post drew in compliments from celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Angela Kinsley. “Glitter is your signature color✨” said Witherspoon. Kinsley commented “❤️” and an excited fan wrote, “This is the CUTEST!!!”

Let it be known that this isn’t Mindy’s first time twinning with her daughter. In fact, this is a common theme that we truly can’t get enough of. On March 31, the actress posted a photo of the two in matching veggie-themed onesies from BedHead Pajamas. And on Thanksgiving 2018, she posted a photo of them twinning in matching pink Chuck Taylors.

Now, who’s going to tell Mindy that she needs to post a #twinning photo every single Monday?

