



Bekah Martinez is not backing down when it comes to women empowerment and female body hair.

After posting an Instagram on August 15 celebrating her red carpet leg hair, the Bachelor alum is responding to criticism. Well, one critic in particular — Jessie James Decker’s brother John James.

The reality star posted the 24-year-old’s Instagram story within her own story on Sunday, August 18, responding to his spoken comments with written comebacks.

James opened the saga with a poll asking if “ladies feel like not shaving body hair at all is a way of showing self love?” or if it’s actually “a desperate act for attention?”

He then went into a video rant, which he began in defense mode. “Not trying to be an asshole guys, genuinely not. I’m just confused because it seems like nowadays a girl can do anything and call it self-love or women empowerment.” He then posed the question of where to draw the line, calling the situation “kind of weird.”

In response to this second clip Martinez asked if he even read her post, re-explaining the reason she shared it. “It was about how I was bullied and hated my body because of my body hair and wanted to teach myself to love my body in spite of it.”

He then goes into why he himself has a problem with female body hair. “I would never date a chick or could not be attracted to a chick who had more armpit hair or more than me and more leg hair then me,” he says as he moves the camera to show his underarm and legs.

To which Martinez asks: “Also, who asked if we wanted to date you?”

In the last video of James, he claims that there are “a million other things women could do to actually empower” themselves and celebrating women’s body hair is a “lazy cop-out.”

“You clearly know NOTHING about ‘actually empowering women,’” the 24-year-old responded. “You took all this time to shit on woman’s decision and basically just make a case for why women should adhere to your standards of beauty (since being attractive to men is the most important reason for us to exist) you’re an actual idiot.”

The two then shared words over Instagram direct messaging. After James commented on her “emotional stability,” he told her he was “sorry if his post made her emotional,” telling her that “maybe if you had more confidence in your beliefs you wouldn’t have been so bothered.”

“And that’s the end of that” Martinez wrote in her final response. “Love interacting with the small men of the world.”

