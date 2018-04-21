Misty Copeland: What’s in My Bag?

For Misty Copeland, being a full-time ballerina means endless rehearsals. “We don’t always get a big break,” she admits. On tight days, she sneaks a bite of her go-to snack: Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars. “They’re the best thing I could have,” she notes.

The American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, 35, (wed to Olu Evans) lets Us leap inside her Luis Vuitton Neverfull tote.

On Pointe

“I have ballet slippers and pink pointe shoes because I use both throughout the day.”

Love Chain

“When I’m leaving my husband for work or he has to leave town, we always write each other notes. I’ll keep them with me all the time in a pouch and read them when I miss him.”

About Face

“I’m not a huge makeup girl, and I like to keep things clean because I’m sweating all day. I have tweezers, mascara, an eyelash curler and a ­Secret powder deodorant.”

Her True Colors

“I’m terrible with technology and I break my devices all the time, so I try to just have my phone on me. I have a rose gold iPhone in a pink leather case. I’m very into pink.”

In the Clear

“I have these random pouches I steal from other purses. Since I’m a Virgo and I’m so anal, I like to get little ­compartments so I can see everything.”

What else is inside Copeland’s bag? A YSL cardholder; an iPad in a pink leather case; a Pink tutu; Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in rose gold; gray leg warmers; Dancing on My Grave by Kelsey Kirkland; an Equinox card; a LIFEWTR; a sewing kit; Jet Glue; Advil; Band-Aids; black hair ties and bobby pins.

