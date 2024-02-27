Monica Lewinsky is turning up the heat as the spokesperson for Reformation’s new voting campaign.

On Monday, February 26, the clothing brand announced that they had teamed up with Lewinsky, 50, for their “You’ve Got the Power” campaign, which promotes their new workwear collection while also encouraging shoppers to get out and vote.

“Together with Monica Lewinsky and Vote.org, we’re reminding you that you’ve got the power,” Reformation’s website reads. “And that you need to vote this year.”

The website shows photos of Lewinsky in several pieces from their new collection, including her standing in front of a window in a black midi dress and her sitting in a desk chair with a white blouse, black skirt and black heels.

Alongside the new collection, Reformation created a one-stop voting hub for shoppers and will be making a donation to Vote.org along with all of the proceeds from the “You’ve Got Power” sweatshirt.

“Monica’s been empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful for a long time, so it just makes sense that she’d help us do the same,” Reformation said in a statement to Variety on Monday. “And while great clothes won’t fix everything, putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start.”

Lewinsky also opened up about her decision to model for the brand and join in on their campaign.

“It’s pretty simple: Voting is using our voice to be heard and it’s the most defining – and powerful – aspect of democracy,” Lewinsky told Variety. “Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout. I’m excited and grateful to be working with Reformation to remind people to register, use their voice and vote! A Ref woman is an empowered woman – and an empowered woman uses her voice.”

The news of Lewinsky’s campaign comes more than four months since the activist shared that she was choosing to embrace her life at the age of 50.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Lewinsky reflected on the last decade of her life on the Today show in October 2023. “You know, turning 40 was horrible and turning 50 was empowering.”

Lewinsky explained that turning 50 allowed her to look back on things she’s proud of herself for including producing 2021’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, which recreated her world famous affair with former president Bill Clinton.

“I was so overwhelmed with gratitude in that people see me for my true self now; that I have been able to find a purpose to my past; that my narrative has been revisited and I was able to reclaim it, in large part from younger generations,” Lewinsky shared at the time.