Calling all My Unorthodox Life fans! The Netflix show’s Miriam Haart landed a major beauty gig — and gave Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusive details about the exciting partnership.

The 21-year-old teamed up with John Frieda for the hair care brand’s #FriedaBeMe campaign, created to “support and inspire people to feel completely confident in themselves, their communities, and their beliefs.”

The campaign hits home for Haart. As dutiful fans already know, she was formerly a member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in upstate New York, in which she wasn’t able to fully be herself. Now, she’s a computer science major at Stanford University, an award-winning app developer, and girlfriend to Nathalie Ulander.

“My entire life I was being pushed down and prevented from living my truth and being who I truly am,” Haart told Us exclusively. “I was told I can’t sing, I can’t play sports, and I have to cover my knees and my collarbones at all times, which was very difficult for a super sporty girl.”

“Once my mom left my fundamentalist community and exposed me to the outside world, I was finally able to leave my community and be myself,” she continued. Her personal experience is exactly what the John Frieda campaign is all about. “Being free to be ourselves is the most empowering feeling in the world,” she said.

Of course, the star’s hair preferences have evolved over time. “When I was younger I used to always wear my hair up,” she explains. “I felt uncomfortable and not confident with it down. I just didn’t like how it looked and I felt like my hair was always getting in the way of me running and playing outside.”

These days, she says she’s “started to feel more confident” with her hair, but that’s not to say she’s one for going all out with styling. “I’m very into minimal effort when it comes to beauty maintenance and that’s why I love John Frieda’s products,” she says. “It takes not even five seconds to rub in my hair after my shower and it makes a huge difference.”

Haart tells Us that two of her favorite products from the brand are the Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Leave In Conditioner ($7) and the Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum ($10). After spraying these formulas to her damp strands, she then blow dries hair or lets it dry naturally. Easy — and so relatable.

If you’re among those anxiously anticipating My Unorthodox Life season 2, you’re in luck! Miriam’s mom, Julia Haart, confirmed it’s been renewed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in September 2021. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Thank you SO much to everyone who has reached out, shared stories with us, and lovingly supported the show,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for letting us share our lives with you, we can’t wait to dive even deeper! Season 2 here we come!”