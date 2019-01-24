Naomi Campbell returned to the runway after a 14-year hiatus to walk in the Valentino Haute Couture Fashion Week show on Wednesday, January 23. The supermodel, 48, proved she was the GOAT as she strutted down the catwalk in a totally see-through black number.

The model epically closed the show in a tulle dress with a high collared neck, puffy long sleeves and a full ruffled skirt. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Valentino’s creative director), Campbell didn’t wear any undergarments, showing everything off underneath the sheer bodice.

Chanel Introduces the Idea of a Bridal Bathing Suit at Paris Spring-Summer 2019 Couture Fashion Week

Campbell’s splashy return had fans in a tizzy and not just because of her free-the-nipple moment. Tons of people just wanted to celebrate the icon.

“Naomi Campbell still the best in the game,” Tweeted one person. “No contest.”

Another wrote, “Naomi THEE Campbell. Closing Valentino Haute Couture spring 2019. Not a single flaw.”

“There’s truly no one in the fashion industry that we compare Naomi Campbell with,” wrote a third admirer.

Campbell has a long history with the designer. During some of her more active years, the model walked in many of his couture shows, closing the 2003 and 2005 shows.

Valentino Garavani himself even referred to her as a queen in 2015 when she celebrated three decades on the runway. “Her walk is unique, those hips swinging in her own way,” he said. “One cannot be more sexy. She imposes her own status of a queen.”

Earlier in the week, the beauty proved she still had it when exchanging flirtatious banter with One Direction’s Liam Payne, 25. It started after he called her “perfection in a person,” on January 19.

He’s not wrong. She is pretty freaking perfect.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!