Here comes the bride, all dressed in a … swimsuit? Chanel closed out its Mediterranean-inspired spring-summer 2019 haute couture fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, January 22, with a bridal bathing suit and swim cap look that takes the beach wedding dress code to new sartorial heights.

Despite the snowy weather in the City of Lights, the French fashion house turned the Grand Palais into an Italian villa, with guests sitting poolside in a garden as models paraded through the sunny oasis in pastel cocktail dresses and brightly colored tweed suits. But Karl Lagerfeld and his team undoubtedly saved the best for last with their unexpected bridal-meets-beachwear creation.

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture Fashion Week

While beach weddings may conjure up images of boho-chic brides in flowy dresses, this Chanel bride was all about the glam. Model Vittoria Ceretti strutted around the pool in a sparkling one-piece bathing suit with ab-baring cutouts. The spaghetti-strap style featured a scoopy neckline with pink and blue-beaded embellishment to complement the white and silver-sequined base.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

Coco Chanel knew better than anyone that accessories make the outfit — ahem, swimsuit — and so the model sported a matching swim cap (there must be something in the water because Amber Heard rocked a Valentino version of the retro style to the Aquaman premiere late last year) and cathedral-length silver veil that will forever put all other bridal headpieces to shame.

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Menswear Fall-Winter 2019 Fashion Week

Oh, and then there were the slip-on heels that may not be practical for a sandy locale, but what is practicality when we’re talking about couture? Velvety skin, a sultry red lip and dark smokey eyes finished off the bathing beauty bridal look that can only be described as très chic.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!