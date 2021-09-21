Natural wonders! Us Weekly is hitting the Natural Products Expo East at the Philadelphia Convention Center September 23, 24 and 25, to discover the hottest new organic products on the market — and you’re invited to join Us behind the scenes!

We’ll be scoping out the latest in beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands for those looking to lead a healthy lifestyle. Every day during the show, Us Weekly will sit down with the winners of the NEXTY Awards to get the skinny on why these brands were a cut above the rest.

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most exceptional new natural products chosen by a panel of judges for their innovation and integrity, including sustainability. We’re talking the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry! Just a few of the 2021 winners include Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Rum, an all-natural spirit alternative, the Spinster Sisters Rosemary Mint Conditioning Bar, a totally cool new way to condition your hair and save water, and Head & Heal Certified Organic Focus CBG Oil, a full spectrum hemp tincture.

Hit this space daily to view exclusive videos and content highlighting the best products straight from the Natural Products Expo East and hear brand founder stories, celebrity fans and so much more!