We had so much fun on Day 2 at Expo East. Gwen Flamberg chatted with Jessica Rubino from New Hope, the organization that runs the show, plus we found so many cool brands that you need to know about now! Some of our fave finds:

Caulipower https://eatcaulipower.com/ With CAULIPOWER®, you can finally eat your favorite foods – cheesy, melty pizza, crispy chicken tenders, sweet and savory ‘toast’, perfectly soft tortillas, delicious riced cauliflower, and NEW frozen cauliflower pasta that looks, cooks and truly tastes like delicious, fresh pasta – and enjoy every minute of it. Even the aftermath. Now that’s a powerful idea. CAULIPOWERful.

Blk https://shop.getblk.com/ Mined deep within the earth’s surface, trace fulvic and humic minerals help the human body effectively break down, absorb, and transport key nutrients. Give your immune system the boost it deserves!

Teras by Carrington Farms NEXTY Winner Sustainable packaging https://simplyteras.com/collections/organic-whey



Truff https://www.truff.com/ Enhance the flavor of your next meal with a truffle hot sauce. The diamond of the kitchen turned into a perfectly balanced hot sauce



Live Hypo by Eirtree https://www.lifetogo.com/collections/eirtree-health Live Hypo™ by Eirtree Health (pronounced Air-Tree) gives a revolutionary alternative for health-conscious consumers to enjoy vitamins and more through a cutting edge clinically proven skin spray technology. Clinically proven technology: The skin spray technology has been clinically tested to deliver via our metered sprayer with 99.9% efficiency. This far exceeds the bioavailability of oral pills, tinctures and topical creams.

Norms Farms https://normsfarms.com/

Peepers https://www.peepers.com/

Thor’s Skyr https://www.icelandicprovisions.com/ Passed down through generations, Skyr is an Icelandic yogurt that’s sustained Icelanders for nearly 1,000 years. Developed in partnership with Iceland’s oldest farmer-owned dairy, Icelandic Provisions is the only Skyr made in the US that uses an original Icelandic recipe and heirloom Icelandic Skyr cultures. That’s what helps make it thick, creamy, and delicious.

Steeped Coffee https://steepedcoffee.com/

Waterdrop https://www.waterdrop.com/ Tasty hydration, made simple. Waterdrop® helps you drink more water with bursts of delicious flavors made from real fruit and plant extracts. Just drop in water and enjoy from our sustainable drinkware — anytime, anywhere.

Gruvi https://www.getgruvi.com/

Minor Figures https://us.minorfigures.com/

Hippeas https://hippeas.com/

Boody https://boodywear.com/ From quality, sustainable, everyday basics to relaxed essentials all crafted from bamboo viscose – everything we create is made with one goal in mind: to make you feel good.

Sandland https://sandlandsleep.com/ Rediscover restfulness with our natural hemp-derived ingredient that’s proven to aid with sleep. No high, just clean, healthy sleep. Start getting 8hrs of sleep regularly with no groggy feeling in the morning . Wake up refreshed and ready for the day

Alkaline 88 https://thealkalinewaterco.com/

Super coffee https://drinksupercoffee.com/

