Day 3 of the Natural Products Expo and Gwen Flamberg finds more brands and products to make you feel and look the best. We snacked our way through the show with delicious meat free sandwiches and tasty functional beverages. From the best supplements in the market, to beauty products to help your skin, Gwen finds more hot products you need to know about now.



Thunderbird

By using only 4 types of ingredients (fruits, nuts, seeds, spices, and absolutely nothing else) Thunderbird Real Food Bars are naturally both plant based/vegan and paleo certified.

Health Thru Nutrition

With over 40 years of manufacturing experience Health Thru Nutrition empowers people to live healthier lives by providing the most superior quality vitamins and supplements on the market.

Dr Botanicals

Dr Botanicals is an indie beauty brand from London, England that we fell in love with. Ethically made, never tested on animals, and always 100% Vegan friendly, their formulations harness natures goodness, energy, and vitamins.

LifeToGo gummies

LifeToGo Immunity + Echinacea Gummies, Black Elderberry Gummies and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies address immunity boosting, decreased inflammation and metabolism support.

Nirvana Water

Nirvana spring water is infused with HMB, a naturally occurring substance in your body that depletes as you exercise and as you age. Proper levels of HMB increase muscle protein synthesis and decrease muscle protein breakdown.

Alaffia

Not only did we fall in love with Alaffia’s amazing hair and skin products, but also with their mission as well. Their Empowerment Projects work with African communities to alleviate poverty and encourage gender equality.

Flore Digestive Science **there is an accent on the last e

Get to know your gut with a Flore gut health test. Flore can detect over 23,000 microbes in your gut, with the use of whole genome sequencing technology, to get a personalized report to find out which foods and supplements are best for you.

Split Nutrition

Peanut Butter and Jelly on the go?! We are IN! With Split you get a better way to PB & J – as well as other delicious combinations like Almond Butter and Dark chocolate spread for tasty on the go snacking.

Other Great brands we loved meeting at the show:

Topo Chico – Crisp, no-calorie sparkling mineral water

Nb Pure – Plant powered protein

Papa Pops – Skinless Popcorn

Meatless Farm – Meat alternative lovingly made from plants

Lesser Evil – clean and tasty vegan snacks

