Bridal wear fit for a Bridgerton.

Bridgerton and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, collaborated with Allure Bridals to create a line of modern regency era wedding gowns.

The line — which launched on the runway in San Marino, California, on Monday, December 11 — features a number of classical, whimsical and colorful gowns designed by the shows’ costume designer Lyn Paolo. According to a press release, the dresses will range from $1,600 to $3,000 and will be offered in bridal shops worldwide.

One of the numbers features lacy puffy sleeves, a square neckline, corset bodice and an A-line skirt embellished with glitter.

The next dress made Us think of Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) because of the chic lavender hue. The gown is equipped with pleated sleeves, a corset, a voluminous skirt and a dainty waistband. The model completed the ensemble with lacy purple gloves and a diamond necklace.

Although Ashley’s character opted for a traditional white wedding dress on the show, she was often seen rocking purple ensembles.

For the cottagcore brides, Paolo designed a floral embroidered gown featuring sheer long sleeves, a square neckline and a light-weight skirt.

The collection also includes more traditional wedding gowns with dainty delicate designs, ruffled skirts, off-the-shoulder necklines, peplum sleeves and more.

Elsewhere in the press statement, Paolo gushed about the collection. “It has been such an honor and a joy to work with the amazing team at Allure who were so supportive and collaborative during the design process.”

The CEO of Allure Bridals, Kelly Crum, praised, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Netflix, Shondaland and Lyn Paolo to bring the enchanting Bridgerverse to brides.”

Crum continued: “The intricate details, lavish fabrics, and timeless elegance of Queen Charlotte and the ton’s fashion are a perfect fit for our bridal gowns, and we can’t wait to unveil this special collection to brides around the world.”

On the Netflix series, multiple Bridgerton characters walked down the aisle and wore similar looks as featured in the collection.

Queen Charlotte, for her part (played by India Amarteifio) wore a gown featuring a corset frame, sleeves finished with a tulle peplum lining and pleated skirt while marrying King George.

Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, meanwhile opted for an empire waist dress including a lacy neckline, puffy sleeves and floral embroidery while marrying Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page.)

Although Charithra Chandran’s character, Edwina Sharma, didn’t marry Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma), she rocked a simple white dress featuring puffy sleeves and dainty beading on her wedding day.

Fans can shop the Bridgerton Dresses collection at Allurebridals.com.