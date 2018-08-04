It’s time to make room on your phone for a new Instagram editing app. Unfold has officially become the new go-to Instagram photo tweaker for everyone including Camila Cabello, Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Culpo, Romee Strijd, Madison Beer, Danielle Bernstein and Marianna Hewitt. So in other words, if you’ve ever wanted to get as man (or even half the amount of) likes on your Insta photo as these instal-famous folks, there’s now another way to get one step closer.

5 Beauty Apps to Download ASAP

The photo editor, which Apple named a “Must-Have App”, provides all the templates and photo-editing capabilities you’ve come to know and love, but with what the brand considered a more elevated, highly-produced, art-driven aesthetic more in line with magazine editorials.

Olivia Culpo’s Social Media Secrets and the One Thing You’ll Never See Her Post on Instagram

Culpo and Cabello have used the app to create stunning collages and Tisdale has taken advantage of its fancy fonts to make her posts stand out. Another reason to hit “download”: the app also gives back monthly to organizations including the Ali Formey Center that benefits LGBTQ youth, so it’s a lovely way to turn your photo weeks into a feel-good activity.

13 Beauty Hacks From Instagram That Actually Work

Unfold is available to download from the App Store and from the Google Play store.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!