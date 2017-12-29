For the bobbed and lobbed, coming up with exciting ideas for short hair can be tricky! Luckily for Us, Vanessa Hudgens and celebrity stylist Riawna Capri served up a major look that tousled and faux-braided Hudgens chin-length bob haircut — giving the classic style a fun revamp just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The actress, who recently added bangs to her ‘do, sat down with Us to talk about the look she created with Capri and even dished about how she styles her hair herself. Her secret to maintaining her bangs: Hairspray. Hudgens’ goes for an elegant, yet unfussy look for her bangs by, “teasing and tousling them to get a messy, yet polished look.” And fear not, the Beastly star doesn’t find short hair limiting, even though her go-to look is to wear her hair down and tousled with tons of texture. “You can do a lot with short hair. There are actually a lot of updos that you can do with shorter hair!” she explained.

Hudgens has been feeling the French girl look of late (which is what inspired the bangs), so she has been opting for looks that have more of that feel. “My style lately is inspired by that look wearing berets, big coats and crop top with jeans is my French girl look right now,” she said. Naturally, the faux braid that Capri created for the former Disney star totally nails that vibe — think of it as the French-girl way to kill your New Year’s Eve look without looking like you tried to hard. Bonus: the steps are totally easy to follow.

To get that enviable un-fussy texture, first treat your hair with the Joico K-Pak Lustre Lock treatment that leaves the hair moisturized, shiny and vibrant. Then create mismatched waves with a curling iron to add some texture (Stylish recommends alternating the direction you wrap your hair around the barrel). Then spray the Joico Hair Shake Finishing Texturizer spray on your hair to add grip and texture, which will give any updo and braid hold.

Then, using a small rubber band, and on one side make a small ponytail a few inches away from the scalp. Create a small opening in the section of hair between the band and scalp and take the ends of the hair and pull them under and through the opening. Then take the next section (directly under the first section) and combine it with the ends of the previous section, repeating until you have reached your desired end point.

To finish, secure the style with a few bobby pins and apply more of the texturizing spray directly to the braid. Bonus: if you want to add more texture, lightly pull the braid in opposite directions and add more texturizing spray. Et voila! You’ve got cool-girl hair for New Year’s Eve.

