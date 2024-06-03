Niall Horan prioritizes skincare ahead of his shows. .

Horan, 30, took to TikTok on Saturday, June 1, to share his grooming routine before his The Show Live Tour concert in Alpharetta, Georgia. First, he added mousse to his brunette strands before blow drying his hair into soft waves.

Next, he massaged eye cream into his skin and sprayed his face with a hydrating mist.

Before continuing his beauty routine, Horan put black converse on. He then applied deodorant and a moisturizing serum to his face and neck.

Related: Former One Direction Members Today: Relationships, Splits, Babies and More One Direction may be on an extended hiatus, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to make music — and headlines — over the years. After forming and finishing in third place on the U.K.’s version of The X Factor in 2010, One Direction released four successful studio […]

The singer then brushed his teeth and added more mist to his face “because it feels nice.”

“Now you’re looking fab and feeling fab,” he captioned a clip of him checking out his outfit, which featured a white tank top, a black vest, a leather belt and blue jeans.

“Get ready with me to go on stage #lookfabfeelfab #ontour #TheShowLiveOnTour,” he captioned the post.

Horan previously shared his skincare routine in January 2023, joking he was becoming an influencer.

“God, who knew that I was going to be getting calls from major skincare brands now,” he quipped in the TikTok. “Look fab, as I always say, look fab [and] feel fab! Glowing!”

At the time, his routine consisted of washing his face with a cleanser, applying eye cream, a hydrating booster and moisturizer.

Related: Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare and More Cosmetic brands are always dropping new products, but what launches are really worth splurging on? Us Weekly’s beauty team did the testing for you, rounding up the best beauty products of 2024. In January, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode dropped its first Pineapple Refresh cleanser. The face wash, which retails for $28, works to cleanse […]

Horan also shared he often gets questions about his skincare routine while chatting with British GQ in 2020. “I must have good skin, [but] I’ve actually been told I have sensitive skin,” he explained. “I tend to try and take good care and look after my skin, because well, we all need that! We need skin and we need it forever, funnily enough, so I try to keep the baby face for as long as I can have it. I’m 26 and still get asked for my ID, which is great!”