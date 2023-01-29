A surprising skincare guru! Niall Horan surprised fans on Friday, January 27, when he revealed the secret to his skincare success.

“My top two requests [that I get] on a regular basis are: ‘Niall, give us new music’ and ‘Niall, what’s your skincare routine?’” the One Direction alum, 29, said in a TikTok video, filmed in his bathroom. “On skin, I don’t really know why. On music, I understand why. I’m about to give you one of those, so here we go.”

Horan — who released his second album, Heartbreak Weather, in March 2020 — went on to detail the step-by-step skincare regimen he follows. The Ireland native starts by using cleanser to freshen up his face before applying eye cream, intense hydrating booster and moisturizer to the directed areas.

“I am a skincare influencer. God, who knew that I was going to be getting calls from major skincare brands now,” he joked in his social media upload. “Look fab, as I always say, look fab [and] feel fab! Glowing! Tune back into my channel for more skincare tips — never!”

Horan — who instructed fans to pre-save his new single “Heaven” in exchange for “clear skin” in his caption— further explained his process in the TikTok comments.

“Mildly aggressive with the applications?” a social media user replied.

The “Black and White” singer then defended the way he applied the products, commenting: “Listen, you either want good skin or ya don’t????”

The Modest! Golf founder previously revealed to British GQ in March 2020 that he frequently gets “asked” about his skincare regimen.

“I must have good skin, [but] I’ve actually been told I have sensitive skin,” Horan told the outlet. “I tend to try and take good care and look after my skin, because well, we all need that! We need skin and we need it forever, funnily enough, so I try to keep the baby face for as long as I can have it. I’m 26 and still get asked for my ID, which is great!”

While Horan has found a second career as a “skincare influencer,” he is also getting ready to release more music.

“I could not be happier to share with you all that my new single ‘Heaven’ will be released on February 17,” the Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar star wrote in his newsletter earlier this month. “I’ve been working really hard on my music over the last couple of years and it’s time to get things going now. I have so much coming over the next few months and I’m really excited by the idea of getting back into the swing of things.”

He added at the time: “Thank you for your patience and I can’t wait to share this chapter with you.”

Horan — who released five albums with One Direction ahead of their 2015 indefinite hiatus — has since dropped two full-length LPs as a solo artist. Flicker debuted in 2017 and Heartbreak Weather followed three years later.