Watch Colton Haynes Hilariously Recreate Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Tutorial

Too funny! Colton Haynes is here to brighten up your Monday with a hilarious recreation of Kim Kardashian’s latest beauty tutorial.

On Saturday, April 11, the Teen Wolf actor posted a TikTok video mimicking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star work-from-home makeup tutorial — specifically, the moment North West interrupts her.

“I’m hiding in the guest room you guys,” he mouths over Kim’s voice. “I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

As the 31-year-old stud lip syncs over the KKW Beauty founder’s voice, he brushes his eyebrows with a spoolie brush while concealer sits unblended underneath his eyes. Essentially, he nails it.

Then from presumably off-screen North’s voice pops up, saying, “Hey that’s mean.”

“North can I please just do my little tutorial,” he mouths, looking dramatically upset and discouraged. “It’s all I want to do.”

The reality star shared the original video to her Instagram on Thursday, April 9. “Hey guys, I am super bored right now so I’m in my guest bathroom and I’m going to do a little makeup tutorial,” she said at the start of the clip.

Haynes seems to have a bit of an interest in beauty. On Friday, April 3, he shared another hysterical clip on his TikTok of himself dyeing his brows. “I know, I know, some of you are probably wondering what is that on your face?” he says. “And for those of you who are wondering, it’s called beauty. Look it up.”

Then in the comments, when people were curious about what he was doing, he wrote, “I used ‘Just for Men’ to dye my greys & eyebrows… yalls comments make me laugh so hard & I hope y’all are safe & staying home! Love yall!”

